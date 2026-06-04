Man buys scratch-off at Rowan County Circle K, wins big

RALEIGH — A man bought a $5 scratch-off ticket from a Rowan County convenience store and won a $150,000 top prize, N.C. Education Lottery announced in a news release.

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Jimmel Williams, of Salisbury, went to the Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry. There, he purchased a Jungle Cashword ticket and won.

After taxes, he took home $108,016.

Three top prizes remain, lottery officials said on Wednesday.

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