1 sent to hospital following northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a stabbing in northwest Charlotte on Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Shelter Rock Court around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, officials said.

The patient was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

