1 sent to hospital following shooting just outside Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday morning, MEDIC said.
Paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Charlottetowne Avenue, just outside of Uptown, around 6:25 a.m. Saturday.
One patient was discovered with life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
