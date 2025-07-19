1 sent to hospital following shooting just outside Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in south Charlotte Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

Paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Charlottetowne Avenue, just outside of Uptown, around 6:25 a.m. Saturday.

One patient was discovered with life-threatening injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

