1 sent to hospital in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital following a shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 1700 block of West Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found a patient who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The person was suffering life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

