1 seriously hurt after car overturns in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car flipped over a guard rail near Uptown early Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Independence Boulevard near the Interstate 277 entrance.

Video from the scene shows the car on its side, leaning against a twisted guard rail.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

