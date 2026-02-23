1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a west Charlotte crash Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Interstate 485. One car had flipped onto its side.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Wilkinson Boulevard was blocked until around 7 a.m. to clean up the crash.

#BREAKING: IB Wilkinson Blvd. is BLOCKED at IL I-485 due to this crash involving an overturned vehicle #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/1Wsr42jXtW — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 23, 2026

It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman killed in York County crash

Woman killed in York County crash

©2026 Cox Media Group