1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a west Charlotte crash Monday morning.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Interstate 485. One car had flipped onto its side.
MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Wilkinson Boulevard was blocked until around 7 a.m. to clean up the crash.
#BREAKING: IB Wilkinson Blvd. is BLOCKED at IL I-485 due to this crash involving an overturned vehicle #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/1Wsr42jXtW— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 23, 2026
It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
