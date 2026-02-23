Local

1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
West Charlotte Wilkinson Blvd. Crash
CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a west Charlotte crash Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Interstate 485. One car had flipped onto its side.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Wilkinson Boulevard was blocked until around 7 a.m. to clean up the crash.

It’s not clear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

