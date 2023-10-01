1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte on Saturday night, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Albemarle Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

