1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from an overnight stabbing in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on North Sharon Amity near Kimmerly Glenn Lane.

Emergency responders transported the injured individual to the hospital, while police detained another person at the scene.

Channel 9 captured video from the scene showing one person in handcuffs being placed in the back of a patrol car.

The cause of the stabbing and the identity of the person in custody remain unclear.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is being asked for more information about what transpired.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 person killed, 2 injured in Uptown shooting, CMPD says

