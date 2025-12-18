1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Keswick Avenue, off North Tryon street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and MEDIC were seen responding to the scene from the Channel 9 tower camera.

MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is asking what led up to the violence and if they have a shooter in custody.

