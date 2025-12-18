1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in north Charlotte Thursday morning.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on Keswick Avenue, off North Tryon street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and MEDIC were seen responding to the scene from the Channel 9 tower camera.
MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Channel 9 is asking what led up to the violence and if they have a shooter in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
