1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at the 300 block of Capps Hill Mine Road just before 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
There, paramedics found a person suffering from stab wounds.
The patient was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
