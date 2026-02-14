1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 300 block of Capps Hill Mine Road just before 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

There, paramedics found a person suffering from stab wounds.

The patient was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

