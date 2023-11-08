1 seriously hurt in shooting outside Huntersville Walmart, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Huntersville Walmart, authorities said.

Paramedics said before 4:30 p.m., they were called to the Walmart on Bryton Town Center Drive, which is at the intersection of Eastfield Road and Old Statesville Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, where investigators appeared to surround a car with crime scene tape.

>> A Channel 9 crew is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

