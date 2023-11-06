1 killed in shooting at bar in east Charlotte following altercation

CHARLOTTE — One person died from a shooting in east Charlotte after spending days in the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Around 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning, officers arrived at 111 Eastway Drive, right at the intersection with North Tryon Street, for a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Maps show that La Zima Bar is located at that address.

According to police, the men got into an altercation and shot each other. Police didn’t specify whether it was a fight or an argument.

One of the men died in the hospital on Monday morning.

The other man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

