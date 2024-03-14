1 seriously hurt in shooting at southwest Charlotte motel, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting at a motel in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an Intown Suites Extended Stay on Pressley Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

