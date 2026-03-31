1 seriously hurt in shooting at Uptown apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department blocked off an Uptown apartment complex after a shooting Tuesday morning.

MEDIC said one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened along West Fifth Street. Several patrol cars, ambulances and MEDIC were spotted at the scene blocking the entrance to a parking deck around 5:30 a.m.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what led up to the violence and if a shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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