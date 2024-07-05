1 seriously hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been seriously hurt following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on the 1900 block of Gay Street.

At the scene, police were told that 28-year-old Desmond Reshawn Gray had been shot multiple times.

Gray was already on the way to Iredell Memorial Hospital when police arrived, according to witnesses.

Police said Gray’s injuries were deemed life-threatening, and he was eventually airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

He is currently in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department.

