1 charged after east Charlotte crash seriously hurt 2 CMPD officers

CHARLOTTE — A driver was arrested after a crash seriously injured two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers Wednesday evening in east Charlotte.

Two CMPD officers sustained serious injuries in a crash on East Independence Boulevard bus lanes around 6 p.m.

The collision involved a CMPD cruiser and a red sedan, both of which were heavily damaged.

The driver of the red sedan, identified as Thomas Royster, is facing charges including felony serious injury by vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

MEDIC confirmed one person was transported from the scene by ambulance, as observed by Chopper Nine Skyzoom.

Court documents reveal that both officers suffered head trauma and lower body injuries due to the crash.

Channel 9 is asking for more information on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

