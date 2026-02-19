1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a west Charlotte crash Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Interstate 485 Outer between Interstate 85 and Wilkinson Boulevard.

Officials closed all but one lane during the investigation, which caused delays for some commuters.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

