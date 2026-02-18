Hornets’ LaMelo Ball crashes custom Hummer in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in the heart of Uptown Charlotte.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene of Trade and Tryon streets where a sedan was damaged and in the middle of the intersection. Ball’s custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was on the side of the street missing a front wheel.

Witnesses told Channel 9 a gray Kia sedan was going east on Trade Street. Ball was going west on Trade when he tried to take left onto the one-way Tryon Street, which was when the collision happened.

Witnesses said they saw Ball get out of the Hummer and get in a Lamborghini.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Expect delays along the Gold Line due to the crash that’s blocking the eastbound and westbound tracks at Trade and Tryon. Streetcars will operate between CTC and Sunnyside stations.

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball involved in crash in Uptown Charlotte.



Photos provided to me show LaMelo getting out of the driver's seat. But CMPD hasn't said who was driving and how this crash happened. Another car was involved. Medic says one person has minor injuries. We don't know… pic.twitter.com/oTLSqTwE9B — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 18, 2026

No additional details have been made available.

