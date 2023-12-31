1 seriously injured after shooting in east Charlotte on New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured after a shooting on New Year’s Eve in east Charlotte.

Officials say they were called just before 3 to East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Milton Road.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not said what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

Details are limited at this time

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

