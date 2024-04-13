1 seriously injured in crash on I-485

CHARLOTTE — Someone was rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-485 in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

MEDIC says they responded to the inner loop of I-485 near the Mallard Creek Road Exit around 1 a.m. Saturday.

They took one person with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

NCDOT closed the left lane of both directions of the busy highway for two hours after the crash.

According to the traffic alerts, the lanes were closed from the I-85 connector to the Mallard Creek Road exit,.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

