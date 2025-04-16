Local

Man shot at Cabarrus County apartments, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Almiya White, wsoctv.com
Shooting at Cabarrus County apartments One person was shot on April 16, 2025, afternoon at the Brookdale Village apartments.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, Cabarrus County deputies said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Brookdale Village apartments near Rocky River Road and Plaza Road Extension.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies got there.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

There does not appear to be a threat to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 704-932-7463 (704-93CRIME) or by texting information to 274637 (CRIMES).

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

