Man shot at Cabarrus County apartments, deputies say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, Cabarrus County deputies said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Brookdale Village apartments near Rocky River Road and Plaza Road Extension.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies got there.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

There does not appear to be a threat to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 704-932-7463 (704-93CRIME) or by texting information to 274637 (CRIMES).

No additional details have been made available.

