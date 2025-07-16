Local

1 shot in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
East Charlotte shooting The scene of a shooting investigation on July 16, 2025, on East Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot late Wednesday in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened on East Sugar Creek Road near Eastway Drive.

Most of East Sugar Creek Road was closed during the investigation.

The person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health CMC.

No additional details have been made available.

