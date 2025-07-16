1 shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot late Wednesday in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened on East Sugar Creek Road near Eastway Drive.

Most of East Sugar Creek Road was closed during the investigation.

The person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health CMC.

No additional details have been made available.

