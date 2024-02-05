1 shot, hospitalized after shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is fighting for their life after being shot in south Charlotte on Sunday night.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Arborgate Drive just off East Arrowood Road.

Paramedics say they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the cause of the shooting or the names of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

