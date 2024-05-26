1 shot, killed at east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Sunday morning, police said.

Around 5 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to Winged Elm Court, which is near Albemarle Road. When they arrived, they found someone who had been shot.

That victim died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Investigators didn’t share anything about a search for a suspect.

Police are still investigating the case and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

