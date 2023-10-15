1 shot, killed in east Charlotte homicide, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was fatally shot in east Charlotte on Sunday.

MEDIC said that person died at the scene.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Magnolia Hill Drive, which is off Eastway Drive.

The identities of the victim and suspect and what led to the shooting are not clear.

