1 shot, killed at northeast Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed late Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the Charlotte Fast Mart on Tom Hunter Road at about 5:50 p.m. where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had the area cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The shooting victim died at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Earlier Tuesday, there was another deadly shooting about 1 mile away along at an apartment complex off West Arrowhead Road.

There is no known connection between the shootings.

No additional details have been made available.

