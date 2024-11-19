1 dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene around 11 a.m. on West Arrowhead Drive and Elgywood Lane where we could see a large police presence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation in the area.

We are asking police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Man killed during shootout with Catawba County deputies in Newton

Man killed during shootout with Catawba County deputies in Newton





©2024 Cox Media Group