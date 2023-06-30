1 fatally shot at PNC Music Pavilion, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Someone was fatally shot Thursday night at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

#BREAKING Police are investigating a shooting at PNC Music Pavilion. MEDIC says one person has died. We are on scene working to get information. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/M8G0PUkGAV — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) June 30, 2023

Mexican rapper Peso Pluma performed at the northeast Charlotte venue earlier in the night.

The concert was letting out at the time of the shooting that appeared to have happened in parking lot D.

Someone was fatally shot Thursday night after the Peso Pluma concert at PNC Music Pavilion.

No further details have been released.

