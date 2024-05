SHELBY, N.C. — One person was shot and killed at about noon Friday in the 600 block of East Warren Street, Shelby police said.

The male victim was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he died.

The victim’s name has not been released and is pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

