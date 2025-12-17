1 shot, killed at strip mall in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The deadly shooting happened along Trinity Road near Beatties Ford Road.

There is a convenience store and other shops at the strip mall.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the crime.

