Mobile home residents in north Charlotte face relocation deadline

CHARLOTTE — Sixty families have about six months to move their mobile homes from a property in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request on Monday night so a developer can move forward building apartments and retail off Prosperity Church Road near Nada Park Circle.

Many of the residents own the mobile homes but not the land.

They have until June 21 to vacate.

The city council said the developer has offered financial assistance to help the residents in the process.

VIDEO: Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

Residents urge city to reject rezoning that would displace 60 mobile homes

©2025 Cox Media Group