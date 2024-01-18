1 shot, killed near Gastonia gas station, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was shot and killed Wednesday night near the Circle K on Cox Road in Gastonia, police said.

A suspect has been arrested. There is no threat to the public, police said.

No further information was released.

#BREAKING Gaston County EMS has confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting near the Circle K on Cox Road in Gastonia. Gastonia police is investigating the incident. @wsoctv



📸: Gaston County Scanner Radio pic.twitter.com/tpaCdWEGob — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) January 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

