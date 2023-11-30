Local

1 shot in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

West Charlotte shooting The scene of a shooting on Nov. 29, 2023, on West Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE — Someone was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in west Charlotte, MEDIC stated on X.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on West Boulevard near Merriman Avenue.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

