1 stabbed at Charlotte Transportation Center, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the Charlotte Transportation Center Thursday afternoon, MEDIC says.

MEDIC said one victim was found after a stabbing around 1 p.m. at the transportation center in Uptown Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at the center. It’s not clear if anyone’s in custody for the stabbing.

MEDIC said the victim had life-threatening injuries when they were taken to the hospital.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

