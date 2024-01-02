1 year after deadly scaffolding collapse in Dilworth, has worker safety improved?

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marked one year since scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood, killing three workers and hurting two others.

It happened on Jan. 2, 2023 on East Morehead Street at Euclid Avenue.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke Tuesday with workers at the site who said they have noticed more safety measures on their job sites. But one organization fighting for workers’ rights told Goetz they think more should be done.

The scaffolding collapse was a tragedy that rippled through the Charlotte construction community one year ago. The scaffolding was at the site of an apartment complex under construction.

Three workers died after falling 70 feet. Two others were hurt.

Since then, Channel 9 has talked to family and friends of José Canaca, Gilberto Mónico Fernández and Jesús “Chuy” Olivares. We’ve watched the community mourn their losses and we’ve also seen union leaders fight for better safety conditions.

Those leaders include Ashley Hawkins, the president of the Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council.

“All workers, regardless of their union representation, regardless of their immigration status, have the right to say, ‘I will not perform this work until it is made safe for me to do so,’” Ashley Hawkins told Channel 9 nearly a year ago.

At that same site Tuesday, workers told Hannah Goetz they feel like safety conditions are better in the last year.

″They have safety guys on every floor walking around, making sure we tied off and have all your fall equipment and everything,” Darius McCauley said.

North Carolina’s Department of Labor investigated the collapse and released a report stating two companies, Friends Masonry Construction LLC and Old North State Masonry LLC, were responsible for “serious” violations at the site, including ones directly related to the scaffolding.

The state issued fines of more than $87,000 for Old North State Masonry and more than $43,000 for Friends Masonry Construction.

“Unfortunately, of course, the types of fines don’t assist the families of the individuals who died in any way,” said Carol Brooke with North Carolina Justice Center.

Brooke said the fines aren’t enough and wants lawmakers to do more to protect workers.

“What other changes need to happen?” she said, adding, ”I think there’s a lot that our lawmakers could be thinking about, but this is not an issue that has garnered a lot of attention.”

The Department of Labor said Tuesday it had entered into an Informal Settlement Agreement with Friends Masonry in August 2023. The settlement agreement reduced the penalty from $43,000 to $29,000 and included additional safety and health stipulations for the employer.

Old North State Masonry contested the citations to the OSH Review Commission in August 2023. No further action has been taken since then.

After the collapse, the family of one of the workers sued the companies involved, claiming gross negligence.

(WATCH BELOW: Community calls for better safety measures after deadly Dilworth scaffolding collapse)

Community calls for better safety measures after deadly Dilworth scaffolding collapse

