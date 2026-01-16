$10,000 reward offered in search for missing Shelby man, Sandy Canipe

SHELBY, N.C. — Sandy Canipe was reported missing ten years ago, and his loved ones are still searching for answers in a case that remains unsolved.

Canipe was last seen in 2016, and since then, his family has been advocating for awareness of his case, hoping to bring him home.

They have expressed that every day without news is a day filled with heartache and longing.

In their latest appeal, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Sandy.

They are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed something or knows anything pertinent to come forward and help in the search.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to share any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

