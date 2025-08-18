10th annual CLT Burger Week kicks off with deals across the city

CHARLOTTE — The 10th annual CLT Burger Week is in full swing in the Queen City.

If you’ve been wondering where the best burgers in the city are, this could be your chance to try them.

Through Sunday, more than 25 participating burger joints are offering $8 specialty burgers.

Participating restaurants include:

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Burgers & Barley

JackBeagle’s

All American Pub

RiRa

Nor’East Family Treats & Eats

The Pub at Uptown

Mac’s Speed Shop South End

Kid Cashew

Bradshaw Social House

Whiskey Warehouse

Penguin

The Shore Club

Ink n Ivy

The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel

CharBar 7

Graham St. Pub & Patio

Angry Ale’s Montford

The Local

Jack’s Corner Tap

Tyber Creek Pub

The Daily

Check out this map from CLT Burger Week to find the restaurants near you:

