10th annual CLT Burger Week kicks off with deals across the city

CHARLOTTE — The 10th annual CLT Burger Week is in full swing in the Queen City.
If you’ve been wondering where the best burgers in the city are, this could be your chance to try them.
Through Sunday, more than 25 participating burger joints are offering $8 specialty burgers.
Participating restaurants include:
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- Burgers & Barley
- JackBeagle’s
- All American Pub
- RiRa
- Nor’East Family Treats & Eats
- The Pub at Uptown
- Mac’s Speed Shop South End
- Kid Cashew
- Bradshaw Social House
- Whiskey Warehouse
- Penguin
- The Shore Club
- Ink n Ivy
- The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel
- CharBar 7
- Graham St. Pub & Patio
- Angry Ale’s Montford
- The Local
- Jack’s Corner Tap
- Tyber Creek Pub
- The Daily
Check out this map from CLT Burger Week to find the restaurants near you:
