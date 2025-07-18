The Queen’s Feast returns with more restaurants and dining deals

CHARLOTTE — The Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Friday, featuring dining deals at over 125 restaurants across nine counties in the Queen City area.

“Charlotte Restaurant Week is a gastronomic delight,” Bruce Hensley, co-owner of Hensley Fontana marketing agency and organizer behind the Queen’s Feast, said.

The event will run through July 27. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dining deals with prix fixe prices ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

Hensley, along with his wife, Jill, started the event in 2008 after hearing about similar concepts in other cities across the country.

“It has grown phenomenally because it works,” he said.

This year, a record-breaking 17 new restaurants will be participating in the event.

Hensley says the Queen’s Feast is a great opportunity for restaurants and diners, alike. Restaurants pick up business during the typical slow season in Charlotte, and customers get to experience something new at a discounted rate.

“It gives them an opportunity to get outside their typical geographic or economic footprint and try something new,” he said.

With so many people flocking to the area for the event, Hensley recommends making reservations.

“If you’re unable to keep those reservations, please notify the restaurant because those tables are in demand,” he said.

He also says to tip your servers well.

“You’re getting a really good deal for three courses for a set price,” he said. “So be kind to your servers.”

Most of all, Hensley wants guests to enjoy themselves.

“Charlotte is a food town,” he said. “So my advice is go out and have fun.”

Click here for more information on Queen’s Feast, including a full list of participating restaurants.

