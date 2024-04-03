Two shot at Catawba County car wash, police say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A shooting that injured two people at the Mountainview Carwash and Laundry in Catawba County is under investigation.

Police said two shots were fired at the car wash shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person, who left the scene in a pickup truck, was eventually found about two miles away with a gunshot wound.

A second person was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they attempted to help the man who was shot.

“It is kind of scary. I frequently shop in this area. I live in this area, so it is kind of scary to see this happening here,” witness Donna Hatcher said.

“I just grabbed my phone when I realized that’s what I heard and dialed 911 and ran to the bathroom and hid,” witness Christan Cook said.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

