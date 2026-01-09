$1.2 million east Charlotte sidewalk project to be voted on

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a $1.2 million project to improve sidewalks in East Charlotte.

The project would establish a 1,800-foot shared-use path.

It will measure 12 feet in width and will extend from Evergreen Cemetery to Central Avenue along Norland Road.

Construction is projected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

The city council will vote on the project at its meeting on Monday.

