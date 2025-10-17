12 rehabilitated black bear cubs released in western NC

CHARLOTTE — Twelve black bear cubs have been released back into the wild in North Carolina after successful rehabilitation by state wildlife officials.

The cubs, which include four from the coast and eight from the mountains, are part of a long-running rehabilitation program aimed at restoring the state’s black bear population, WLOS reports.

The rehabilitation program, which began in 1976, has been instrumental in supporting the recovery of black bears in North Carolina, officials said.

State wildlife officials have consistently worked to ensure that the cubs are healthy and ready for release back into their natural habitats, according to reports by WLOS.

