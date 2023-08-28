12-year-old boy joins the force for a day as Gastonia police officer

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department welcomed a special officer Monday to help turn a boy’s dream into reality.

Jackson Hall is 12 years old and battling cancer for the second time. On Monday, he spent the day patrolling downtown Gastonia and investigating a mock robbery scene.

“We’re just excited to see that young man have a smile on his face, that’s what it’s all about,” said Sergeant Brian D’Yorio.

Officer Hall’s mom says his latest brain tumor was likely brought on from the radiation treatment when he had his first tumor at just 4 years old.

The Halls started a nonprofit called the No Brainer Foundation after Jackson’s diagnosis. They raise money to help families struggling with similar circumstances. Click here to learn more.

