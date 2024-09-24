13-year-old student displays gun on bus then takes it into school, police say

CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg student brought an unloaded gun onto a school bus and displayed it to another Tuesday morning, police said.

The student then put it in his backpack and went into Kennedy Middle School.

Someone told the school resource officer that someone brought it to school.

The SRO found the student and separated the gun from the student, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD officers were called to the school to assist.

The student brought the firearm from home where it was secured in a gun box, according to a preliminary investigation.

The kid was taken into custody, police said.

No one was hurt.

