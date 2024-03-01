Gun found on CMS high school campus

CHARLOTTE — A gun has been found on the campus of a high school in Mint Hill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a statement to families, the principal of Rocky River High School said the firearm was found on a student.

The principal stated that the weapon was confiscated, and an investigation has been launched.

“Weapons are prohibited in our schools and are a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook. We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by reinforcing the seriousness of this situation with your child(ren). As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Principal David Legrand.

School officials said there was no threat to students or staff.

