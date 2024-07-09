$13M SouthPark mansion sets bar for home listings

CHARLOTTE — A longtime local business leader has put his SouthPark mansion up for sale at more than $13 million, making it one of the most expensive to ever be listed in Charlotte.

Michael Bailey, who has led two food services company in Charlotte, and wife Michelle are selling their home in the gated Morrocroft Estates neighborhood after living there for more than 15 years. They purchased the French Normandy-inspired estate for $6 million in late 2008, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The home on Fox Brook Lane hit the market Monday at $13.25 million and is listed by Steve Lonnen of Real Broker.

The Baileys purchased the mansion in an off-market transaction from original owner and Charlotte developer Daniel Levine, Lonnen said. Levine, president of Levine Properties, started building the home in 2004. It took four years to complete and incorporates French walnut parquet flooring, reclaimed materials, crystal chandeliers, hand-chipped stone and fireplaces imported from France, Lonnen said.

The mansion is just shy of 14,000 square feet and sits on 1.27 acres. The property also houses a 1,000-square-foot studio over the garage.

