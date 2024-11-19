14 restaurants get ‘B’ on Mecklenburg County health inspection

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 15 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators, and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 1,072 such establishments, 14 of which scored below 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in October that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Biryani Nation, 14027 Conlan Circle in Charlotte (81.5/B)

Charminar Desi Adda, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road in Charlotte (87.5/B)

Chicken Box Cafe, 1331 W. Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Chicken King, 1740 W. Trade St. in Charlotte (86.5/B)

El Paisano, 5846 Albemarle Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Home2 Suites by Hilton, 625 McCullough Drive in Charlotte (88/B)

Lagz Restaurant & Bar, 2539 Little Rock Road in Charlotte (87/B)

Mama’s Caribbean Grill, 1504 Central Ave. in Charlotte (87/B)

Muraya, 200 E. Bland St. in Charlotte (88.5/B)

Panzu Brewery, 7251 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill (88.5/B)

Shane’s Rib Shack, 5220 New Fashion Way in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 210 E. Trade St. in Charlotte (85/B)

Subway, 6133 South Blvd. in Charlotte (83/B)

Taqueria Los Altos, 8625 Monroe Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

