2 shot, at least 1 dead in Northwest Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about two people shot in Northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the scene at the 1100 block of Browns Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Two patients were sent to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced detectives were launching a death investigation in the area around 5 p.m. the same day.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

