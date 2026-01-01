14-year-old arrested for having gun in Uptown on New Year’s Eve, police say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers made two arrests during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Uptown, charging a 14-year-old and 18-year-old Mikhi Jackson for carrying concealed weapons. Two firearms were also seized during the event.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it implemented a strategic operations plan to maintain safety during the celebrations at key locations including Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field. According to the department, there were no major incidents reported within the event footprint.

