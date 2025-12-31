Community meeting scheduled to discuss potential reopening of juvenile detention center

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County sheriff will hold a community meeting next week over the potential reopening of a juvenile detention center.

Jail North closed in 2022 due in part to budget reasons and resources.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has said he needs more staff to reopen it. Now, the sheriff said he wants to correct ongoing misconceptions about the jail’s closure.

He’s holding the meeting with a state Department of Public Safety official on Thursday at the Valerie C. Woodard Community Conference Center Auditorium.

