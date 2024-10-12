1,400-home development north of Charlotte approved

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville City Council this week handed down final rezoning approval for a major, mutliphase residential project.

On Oct. 7, the council voted 6-2 to approve the second and final reading of a rezoning request from Fort Mill-based BRD Land & Investment.

The request pertains to 602 acres between Nabors and Shiloh roads. The new zoning is expected to facilitate a project with 1,002 single-family homes and 376 townhomes at the site, city records show.

